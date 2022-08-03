LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A worker is accused of abusing a vulnerable adult at a healthcare facility in Laurens.

According to the Laurens Police Department, officers were alerted on July 17 of an assault on a 79-year-old vulnerable adult at NHC of Laurens by an employee at that location.

After an investigation, officers arrested Ursula Marie Davis, of Clinton, on Tuesday. She was charged with the abuse of a vulnerable adult.

She was booked into the Johnson Detention Center.

Police said the victim is in good condition and has been removed from NHC.

This incident is still under investigation by the Laurens Police Department and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.