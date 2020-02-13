Heart disease is the leading cause of death in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports, more than 10,000 South Carolinian’s died from heart disease in 2017.

Major risk factors for heart disease include smoking, high blood pressure, diabetes, a sedentary lifestyle and family history.

Doctor Russell Stahl is a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, he says while being active can help keep your heart healthy, moderate exercise is just as effective as heavy exercise.

“You don’t have to join a gym or run track, you don’t have to get on a treadmill, but move,” Dr. Stahl said. “Park your car further away from the store, when you go in and out of the store, keep count of your steps, many of us have a little thing on our phone that tells us how many steps we’ve done.”

Dr. Stahl says everyone should see a primary care physician at least once a year to make sure risk factors are not increasing and your cholesterol levels are in check.

Next Thursday, February 20th at the Coastal Grand Mall, Dr. Stahl will give a presentation about heart valve issues as part of the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center’s ‘Health Finders’. This will be at 6:00 P.M.