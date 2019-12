Aiken County, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Deputies are working a dam break on Richardson Lake Road.

Captain Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) told WJBF that everything is stabilized.

According to ACSO, the pond that was breached is empty.

Engineers are working to monitor where the water is flowing.

