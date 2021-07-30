Henry McMaster among govs, lawmakers supporting Mississippi anti-abortion law

A dozen Republican governors and more than 200 GOP members of Congress are lending support to restrictions on abortion in Mississippi.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday headed up a coalition of governors signing onto a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of Mississippi, which wants to enforce its abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
A similar brief was filed by 228 members of the U.S. House and Senate. The high court is set to hear a legal challenge to the law later this year.
Mississippi’s Republican attorney general made similar arguments last week in a brief that asks the Supreme Court to overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision.