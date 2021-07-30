Henry McMaster among govs, lawmakers supporting Mississippi anti-abortion law

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens as Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. CEO Lou Kennedy speaks during the rollout of her new company, Nephron Nitrile, which Kennedy says will manufacture medical gloves as part of an effort to shore up the U.S. medical supply chain, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

A dozen Republican governors and more than 200 GOP members of Congress are lending support to restrictions on abortion in Mississippi.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday headed up a coalition of governors signing onto a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of Mississippi, which wants to enforce its abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

A similar brief was filed by 228 members of the U.S. House and Senate. The high court is set to hear a legal challenge to the law later this year.

Mississippi’s Republican attorney general made similar arguments last week in a brief that asks the Supreme Court to overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision.