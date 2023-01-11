COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Henry McMaster will be sworn into his second full term as South Carolina’s governor on Wednesday marking a historic moment for the office.

The 98th South Carolina Inaugural will begin with a prayer service at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia followed by the swearing-in on the Statehouse steps.

Both the prayer service at 9:00 a.m. and the inaugural ceremony at 11:00 a.m. are open to the public.

It is a milestone moment for Henry McMaster who – at the end of this term – will be the longest-serving governor in South Carolina’s history.

While South Carolina limits governors to two terms, or eight years in office, McMaster will have served 10 years as governor at the completion of this second term. It’s because he finished out two years of former Gov. Nikki Haley’s term after she was tapped by then-President Donald Trump to serve as Ambassador to the United Nations.

McMaster went on to win two campaigns against Democratic challengers James Smith in 2018 and former U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham in 2022.

Following Wednesday’s inaugural ceremony, McMaster will host a First Family Open House at the Governor’s Mansion, which is open to the public. That reception will take place between 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

An inaugural ball will take place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Wednesday evening. Tickets for that event are sold out.

The Citadel will send approximately 30 cadets to participate in the ceremony. Many of which will serve as VIP escorts while others will participate as part of the Regimental Pipe Band and the Color Guard.

Citadel cadets have participated in several gubernatorial inaugurations for years.

News 2 will provide live coverage of the Governor’s inauguration both on air and online.