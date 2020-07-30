Hepatitis A vaccinations part of new requirements for 2020-2021 school year in SC

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) -The State of South Carolina requires children enrolling in school to childcare to be vaccinated or otherwise be issued an exemption.

According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control, children enrolling in childcare including nursery or preschool programs, 4K and younger or any licensed childcare center, need to be up-to-date on shots based on their age.

These vaccinations include:

Hepatitis A if a child is born after January 1, 2019

Hepatitis B

DTaP for whooping cough and tetanus

Polio

Pneumococcal for Pneumonia

MMR to protect against Measles, Mumps and Rubella

Varicella for chickenpox protection

Hemophilia’s influenza type B

South Carolina school immunization requirements for 2020 to 2021 require students enrolled in grades 5K to 12 in both public and private schools be up-to-date on shots based on their grade level as well.

These vaccinations include:

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

DTaP

Polio

MMR

Varicella

Tdap for whooping cough booster required before the seventh grade.

Newly required for 2020-2021, the state requires children starting 5K in 2020 to receive two Hepatitis A shots.

The Hepatitis A vaccine is given as early as age 12 months followed by a second shot six months after.

DHEC recommends that parents schedule vaccination appointments early — before the end of summer — and obtain a certificate of immunization when their children get shots, so a copy can be given to their school or childcare facility.

For more information, an exhaustive list of vaccinations and appointment information can be found on DHEC’s website, https://www.scdhec.gov/, or call (855) -472-3432.