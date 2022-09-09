BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina drivers might notice that it is taking longer than usual to recieve their vehicle registration and license plate decal in the mail.

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles announced a delay in the mailing of some residents’ registration citing a shortage of the necessary type of paper.

According to officials, the type of paper used for mailing registration and accomponaying decals was exhausted by the SCDMV’s printing vendor on Sept. 2. That means mailing will be delayed for motorists who paid their property taxes on or after Sept. 1

“We’ve been in constant communication with our contracted vendor, but with an extremely limited amount of companies that offer this product, we’ve been forced to slow production of registration cards until we can get the next shipment delivered,” SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo said.

While the SCDMV expects the backlog to be resolved by the middle of October, they also recommend that those waiting keep their paid property tax receipts in their vehicles until the registration arrives.

Once the paper is in stock, registrations will automatically be mailed out so residents do not need to request a duplicate copy.

“We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience as we quickly close the gap caused by this supply-chain issue,” Shwedo said.

The SCDMV said law enforcement was made aware of the delay on Friday afternoon.