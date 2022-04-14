HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC. (WSAV) — Less than 24 hours away from the first tee at the RBC Heritage, the excitement and anticipation are starting to build up. Stewart Cink, the tournament’s defending champion, made an appearance at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ (FCA) Prayer Breakfast.

Jonathan Griz, the number one ranked amateur golf in South Carolina (according to the American Golf Association), attended the event. Griz spoke with WSAV about how spending time around Cink will help with his development.

“He has so much knowledge,” Griz said. “He’s won before on tour [and] that’s definitely somebody I can learn from… I’m going to spend some time with him tonight. So, I’m excited to chat with him again tonight.”

Griz will play golf for the University of Alabama next year.

Later in the evening on Wednesday, Dustin Johnson (from South Carolina) and Harold Varner III (from North Carolina) participated in a friendly competition for a good cause.

The competition titled, “Carolinas Challenge 2.0” provided $10,000 to charitable organizations. The money would be split in half, $5,000 went to the Heritage Classic Foundation, and the other $5,000 went to a charitable foundation of the winner’s choice.

Varner III won the competition.

“It’s pretty cool they did that,” Varner III said. “Anything helps, it doesn’t seem like much when people talk about it, but I just know how far that money goes.