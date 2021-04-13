HHS: 395K South Carolinians eligible for zero-dollar healthcare plans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Tuesday announced that nearly 400,000 South Carolinians are eligible for zero-dollar healthcare plans under the requirements set forth by the American Rescue Plan.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said that the program is “delivering lower health care costs to more South Carolinians because everyone deserves access to quality, affordable health care.”

According to HHS, “about 192,000 current enrollees and 203,000 uninsured adults can sign up for quality health coverage with no monthly premiums. Additionally, 200,000 current enrollees and 220,000 uninsured adults are eligible for low-premium plans.”

Becerra encouraged people to visit HealthCare.gov to see if they are eligible.