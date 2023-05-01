ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Georgia high school student-athlete died Sunday evening in a crash in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said 16-year-old Kveon M. Willis, of Royston, GA was a student at Madison High School in Danielsville.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Willis was in the front passenger seat of a 2009 Honda during the incident.

Both the driver and Willis were traveling home around 6 p.m. on SC 187 from a basketball game with their recreation team according to officials.

Troopers said the Honda went off the left side of the road near Murphy Road and hit a tree.

The driver of the Honda was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Willis died at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office and the SCHP.