High speed train from Charlotte to Atlanta could pass through South Carolina

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A proposed high-speed rail train between Atlanta, Georgia and Charlotte, North Carolina could pass through the Palmetto State.

The train can run up-to 150 MPH, so it would take about two hours to travel between the two cities.

Three possible routes would include stops in the South Carolina upstate.

“The first route really follows the I-85 corridor between Atlanta and Charlotte. There’s another route that goes basically to the south of I-85 and another third route that goes to the north of I-85,” explained Scott Higley with Georgia Department of Transportation.

There is no time for the project at this time and officials have not yet figured out how they would pay for the $2.5 to $14 billion project.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES