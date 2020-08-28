Hilton Head Island native creates Gullah business to redefine the culture for the younger generations

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCBD) – Hilton Head native and 5th generation Gullah gal, Sonya Grant, opened her business Gullah T’s N’ Tings in June to help redefine the Gullah culture for the younger generations while still intriguing the elders of the community.

She wanted to create a business that not only gave insight to both generations, but also did it in an aesthetically appealing way.

Grant is the granddaughter of Abe and Charliemae Grant Sr., retired business owners of Abe’s Native Shrimp House in Hilton Head, one of the are’s first ever restaurants.

Her grandfather started his business at 16-years-old and stayed involved for 40 years. Growing up seeing that drive, she grew her ambition to start her own business.

“I feel as though God has called me to continue the legacy started by my grandparents and the generations before them, in keeping our culture rich and admirable,” said Grant. “By telling the stories of the elders and educating the world through my designs.”

Gullah T’s N’ Tings current line, “Culture Collection,” includes t-shirts, mugs, tumblers, bags, and other apparel and accessories.

To look at the collection and stay up to date, you can follow them on all social media at Gullah T’s N’ Tings or check out their website.

To stay connected with Randi Moultrie, connect with her on socials. For Twitter, click here. For Instagram, click here.