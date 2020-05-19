Hilton Head Island to vote on $470K marketing request amid virus

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (The Island Packet, AP) — A town council in coastal South Carolina is expected to vote on whether to allocate $470,000 to help market the area to tourists as it recovers from the effects of the coronavirus.

The Island Packet reports this isn’t the first time the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce has asked the Town of Hilton Head Island for marketing money. But, it is the largest request.

The chamber has previously been granted thousands of dollars from the town’s post-disaster advertising budget after hurricanes.

The town manager says this request isn’t as time-sensitive, and the council wants to further discuss how the money will be spent.

The vote is scheduled for June 16.