Hilton Head restaurant owner arrested after failing to report over $2M in sales

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) on Thursday announced the arrest of Timothy Singleton (50) of Hilton Head Island on charges related to tax evasion.

According to the SCDOR, Singleton is the owner of Ruby Lee’s South, a restaurant and bar.

Despite having its retail license revoked in March of 2018 for failure to pay business taxes, Singleton continued operating Ruby Lee’s South through November of 2020.

He is facing three counts of failing to file tax returns and/or pay taxes an done count of operating without a retail license.

The SCDOR says that Singleton failed to report $2.3 million in sales.