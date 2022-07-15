BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Beaufort County deputies are warning of a recent scam that conned a woman of over $100,000.

Sheriff’s deputies say the scam happened in June with the woman receiving a phone call from a party claiming to be with Amazon.

The alleged party was inquiring the woman about purchases made, but she denied making any recent purchases and was transferred to another party identifying as a CIA agent.

“The alleged agent texted the woman a photo of his credentials and proceeded to call and text her.” deputies said. “In the communication with the alleged agent, she was told her social security number had been compromised and she was involved in payments to foreign nations.”

The woman was then advised to completely withdraw her account so the funds can be put into “Federal Protective Custody.”

She then withdrew $30,000 to purchase gift cards and then another $100,000 in cash, as instructed.

Then, she was told to meet with another alleged CIA agent at a Hardeeville Walmart to deliver the cash and gift cards.

The sheriff’s office urges those who think they have been victims of a scam to report to local law enforcement.