Hilton Head’s Cross Island Parkway to end toll collections at the end of June

Image of the Cross Island Parkway toll plaza on Hilton Head Island, S.C. Photographed May 6, 2021, by Cody Crouch/SCDOT.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Hilton Head’s Cross Island Parkway will end toll collections on June 30, at 11:59 PM.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), tolls will be discontinued as the bonds used to build the tollway are now paid off. ‘

The 7.5 mile Cross Island Parkway opened in 1998, with the purpose of diverting congested areas of the island. The limited access road connects the William Hinton Parkway, Business US 278, with Palmetto Bay Road and Sea Pines Circle.

Motorists are charged $1.25 per cash customer, and $0.75 per Palmetto Pass customer, based on two axle vehicles.

Signs will be posted to advise motorists to slow down and drive cautiously as they drive through the toll plaza. An SCDOT contractor will remove the plaza in the coming months.

Motorists with a Palmetto Pass balance may return their transponders at the plaza office in person to receive a refund for that balance. The address for the toll office is 4 Marshland Lane, Hilton Head, SC 29926.

Motorists can also return their transponders via mail at P.O. Box 5096, Hilton Head Island, SC, 29938.

For more information about Palmetto Pass accounts, visit www.crossislandparkway.org, or contact SCDOT’s Customer Service Center at 855-GO-SCDOT (855-467-2368) toll free.