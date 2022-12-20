MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The most wonderful time of the year is also a time when Americans produce the most waste, according to state health officials — and this week, they’re calling on South Carolinians to conserve.

According to leaders at South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Americans produce over 25 percent more trash during the holidays compared to the rest of the year.

“Unnecessary waste can be prevented if we make environmentally sound decisions while enjoying the holidays,” said Richard Chesley, DHEC’s Section Manager for the Office of Solid Waste Reduction & Recycling.

According to data from DHEC, up to 40 percent of the nation’s annual food supply is never consumed — amounting to a yearly loss of up to $218 billion.

Moreover, 38 million Americans are food insecure. One in every nine South Carolinians, including 600,000 children, face food challenges, according to DHEC.

Chesley’s advice to South Carolinians this week: buy only what you need, use what you buy and donate what you don’t use.

“If you have some excess food waste that cannot be donated, cannot be used, you can set up backyard composting and keep it out of the landfill,” Chesley said.

On the bright side, Chesley said over 80 percent of the waste produced during the holiday season can be recycled.

Chesley advised South Carolinians to check with their local recycling program to find out what items are accepted.

Items like strings of lights, glittery wrapping paper, ribbons, packing peanuts and Styrofoam are not allowed, and can contaminate your recycling container, he said.

For more information on preventing waste, click here.

For more tips on recycling in South Carolina, click here.