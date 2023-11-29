COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A tribute to fallen service members and their families was unveiled at the South Carolina State House.

Gold Star families and organization that support them gathered Tuesday in Columbia. They lit a Christmas tree known as the “Tree for the Fallen.”

It’s decorated with hundreds of gold stars. They reflect the loss of South Carolina connected service members since 2014.

“Our fallen service members, names and stories are a true testament to who they were and their moral compass that they chose to serve this beautiful nation speaks volumes about their character,” Gold Star mother Sheryl Frost. “I wish there was something I could say to ease your pain, but I want to reassure you that you are not alone.”

You’ll find the “Tree for the Fallen” near the governor’s office at the state house through the holiday season.