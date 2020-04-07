Protecting your privacy while using E-Learning apps

A warning to the many parents who are homeschooling these days. If you’ve downloaded e-learning apps, you may want to take steps to protect your private information.

School districts like Greenville County Schools take lengthy steps to limit what permissions apps require on their school issued Chromebooks. They even make e-learning companies sign contracts so they won’t share private information. But if you’re not using one of those school issued devices, or a school issued email address, watch out.

“They collect all kinds of information including the location of whatever device you’re using and that’s something we just don’t want to happen. When you install an app and it comes up and asks for all these permissions like a camera, GPS, contact list, you have the option of saying no, and you should” said Bill Brown, the Executive Director of Greenvile County Schools Education Technology Services.

You can do that even after you have downloaded an app by going to settings and limiting permissions like “location services” for each app.

Also, Greenville County Schools says you should always sign up for e-learning apps using your child’s school issued email address because that offers all the protections required by the school contracts as long as you are downloading an approved app (see below).

All children, even kindergartners, have one. If you don’t know it, contact the IT department of your child’s school. For GCS you can call: 864-355-4357.

Here is a list of approved apps with GCS.