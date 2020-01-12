Homicide investigation underway after man dies of gunshot wound in upstate South Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway in Boiling Springs.

Deputies say they responded to Dornoch Dr. in regards to a possible shooting at 11:20 p.m. Friday.

They found the victim inside an apartment with a gunshot wound, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the victim was unable to provide any information regarding the shooting prior to being transported to the hospital, where he died.

Evidence suggests the victim was shot in the stairwell prior to entering the apartment, deputies say.

The Spartanburg County Coroner identified the victim as 32-year-old Juan Booker, of Boiling Springs.

Booker died from injuries received from a gunshot wound that occurred at Promenade Apartments in Boiling Springs, the coroner said.

The Coroner’s Office and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s are investigating.