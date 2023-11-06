(WSPA) – Hootie & the Blowfish upcoming tour will bring the band to South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia in the summer of 2024.

The Summer Camp with Trucks Tour marks the first full tour since 2019 for the band.

The tour will hit arenas in more than 40 cities, including the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on August 29th, PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on September 19th and Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on September 20th in Alpharetta, G.A.

Collective Soul and Edwin McCain will be special guests on all tour dates.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on November 10th at 10 a.m. VIP packages and experiences, which include exclusive gift items information can be found here.

View all tour dates here.