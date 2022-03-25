HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two brothers started the nonprofit organization, ‘Helping Footprint’ years ago to help community members in need. Now, their family needs the community’s help for their 9-year-old son, Greyson.

‘Helping Footprint’ is a nonprofit organization that helps veterans, first responders, lower-income families, and anyone who needs a little extra help. Since 2018, they’ve donated over $20,000 to help people with bills, food, gifts at Christmas, cutting people’s grass and much more.

Now the Winfields are on the other side, asking for donations to get their family dog service trained for Greyson.





Photos of Greyson and Winterbelle

Greyson has been diagnosed with high-functioning autism and has been homeschooled because of it, but wants to get back in the classroom. Their family dog Winterbelle can help.

“The anxiety, the sensory issues that are associated with autism are becoming a bit too much in the classroom setting,” said Greyson’s dad, Greg Winfield.

Winterbelle meets all the criteria to be Greyson’s service dog to assist him in everyday situations. Greg said, “we notice when he gets excitable or gets like the kind of meltdowns or the anxiety goes up, when he’s at home, she will gravitate towards him and kind of lay with him will sit with him.”

Greg added that “this is our chance to get him that help inside school. And not just school but out in bigger crowds, stores, things like that something that she will sense what’s going on.”

“We will have her taught to either place her paws on him,” Greg said. “That will indicate to him that it’s time to go sit down. And then she will be taught to either lay across his legs, or if he can get a spot to lay down. Or she can like sit on him and lean into him if there’s someplace that you can sit next to him.”

With help from the Canine Angels group in Little River, it’ll cost $10,000 to get Winterbelle trained, so the family is looking for donations.

“Now we’re just we find ourselves on the other end, just kind of hoping we get a little help to ourselves, you know, and it is a little weird asking for help,” Greg said. “When we’ve been donating out, you know what I mean? So it’s a different feeling. But we’ve also a lot of gratitude for those that have donated.”

So far their GoFundMe has raised a little over $1,100. Greg said if they get donations over the $10,000 mark, they’ll donate it back to ‘Helping Footprint’.

“If people can’t afford to donate, like they can share it on, I don’t want people if they can’t afford to do, they shouldn’t have to do. It’s optional,” Greyson said.

“I’m lucky that he’s on the higher functioning end but it’s still a challenge every day every single minute of every single day can be a meltdown an anxiety attack a over sensory load anything you know, and it can go day to day minute to minute…so we’re just trying to get him the help he needs,” Greg said.