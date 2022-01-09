Horry County detective hopes reward moves homicide case forward

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A year later, Horry County investigators are still trying to track down who is responsible for the murder of Peter Franco.

Federal officials are now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that helps detectives catch who’s responsible for his death.

Authorities said that Franco, 28, was driving home from work just after midnight on Jan. 2, 2021, when he was caught between crossfire of gunshots between two other vehicles on the road. It happened on North Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach city limits.

“Franco did sustain gunshot wounds during that incident, and later did succumb to those injuries and passed away,” Detective Torry Lewis with the Horry County Police Department said. He’s the lead detective on the case.

Lewis said Franco was an innocent bystander and a new father.

He was driving a black Toyota Corolla, which crashed after the shooting.

“There was a horrible act, which lead to his death,” Lewis said. “He had no decision in that and did nothing to ask for that.”

A year into the investigation, police say it’s been hard finding witnesses.

“A lot of challenges that are different from events that happen in public places as far as an environment like a bar or club or house or party, where there’s numerous witnesses involved,” Lewis said.

The detective added it’s the right point in the investigation to offer the reward, which was posted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

He hopes it will lead to new developments in the case.

“It’s very hard on the family when we’re not able to provide them answers,” he said.

Franco’s sister told News13 she is willing to double the reward if someone comes forward.

Police urge you to contact 843-915-TIPS (8477) if you have any information. Count on News13 for updates.