Horry County fire crews rescue owl from tree after being hit by car near Myrtle Beach

South Carolina News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW/WCBD) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) are being praised for saving an owl Monday that was hit by a car, according to a social media post.

Crews were called at around 5 p.m. to Loblolly Lane near Myrtle Beach for an animal rescue. An owl that reportedly had been hit by a car flew into a nearby tree. Station 4 (Forestbrook) responded to help the owl.

Paramedics rescued the owl from the tree and handed it off to Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center for recovery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES