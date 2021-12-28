Horry County fire crews rescue owl from tree after being hit by car near Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW/WCBD) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) are being praised for saving an owl Monday that was hit by a car, according to a social media post.

Crews were called at around 5 p.m. to Loblolly Lane near Myrtle Beach for an animal rescue. An owl that reportedly had been hit by a car flew into a nearby tree. Station 4 (Forestbrook) responded to help the owl.

Paramedics rescued the owl from the tree and handed it off to Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center for recovery.