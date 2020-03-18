Horry County man arrested on 5 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

HORRY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – A Horry County man has been arrested on charges connected to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

According to the SC Attorney General’s office, Joel Herrick (19) is facing four charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, and the SCAG’s Office made the arrest.