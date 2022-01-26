Horry County man claims Georgetown deputy caused crash while he was on a moped, lawsuit says

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man is suing the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office after he says a deputy caused him to crash into his patrol vehicle while he was riding a moped.

Around 5:30 a.m. on January 1, David Ours was riding his moped on Highway 17 in the Garden City area when a Georgetown County deputy turned left, pulling in front of Ours, according to the suit.

The lawsuit claims the deputy “failed to use due care” and “recklessly pulled out” in front of Ours causing him to collide with their driver’s side and causing “significant impact, property damage, and

personal injury” to Ours.

Ours is seeking actual and punitive damages, court costs and any other relief the court deems proper.

News13 has reached out to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office to find out the status of the deputy. Count on News13 for updates.