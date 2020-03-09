Horry County officer charged with not investigating sex, other crimes, gets $300 fine in plea deal

HORRY CO., S.C. (WBTW) – A former Horry County police detective entered a plea deal that dismissed 15 counts of misconduct against him – including charges that he knowingly closed criminal sexual conduct cases without proper investigation.

The charges stem from a 2018 scandal in which he and three other Horry County Police Department officers were charged with misconduct in office.

Todd Cox was indicted on 16 counts of misconduct in office in 2016. He pleaded guilty to one count and the other 15 were dropped.

As a result of the deal, Cox has to pay a $300 fine plus court costs or spend one year in prison.

Authorities said Cox knowingly closed criminal sexual conduct and other cases without proper investigation and knowingly unassigned himself from the cases, allowing them to remain unassigned for a period of time.

Cox pleaded guilty to one of those charges.