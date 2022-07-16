HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are looking for a 10-year-old girl and her grandfather, who are missing from the Surfside Beach area.

Katherine West Joyner and David Robert Joyner, 70, were last seen about 5 p.m. Friday when they went to the McDonald’s near Surfside Beach, HCPD said.

“David Joyner is believed to experience bouts of dementia,” HCPD said. “Neither are considered endangered beyond that potential.”

They were last seen in a silver 2012 Nissan Murano with South Carolina license plate LNV-836 and might have headed north.

Katherine Joyner is about 4-feet-9 inches tall and weighs about 60 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

David Joyner is about 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to HCPD dispatch at 843-915-8477.