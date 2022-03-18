HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search for a man that began as a chase on the Highway 17 Bypass in Horry County has ended, according to authorities. No other details were immediately available.

Police said there is no risk to the community.

Police were searching for 36-year-old Zachary Sawyers, of Myrtle Beach, who was last seen driving a white van with a South Carolina license plate number SJL 678. Authorities said that he was a risk to himself, and “has also shown a disregard for the safety of others through increasingly erratic driving,” according to a Facebook post by the Horry County Police Department.

Police pursued Sawyers after they received information that he may be a danger to himself, according to an Horry County Police Department spokesperson. The chase, which went into Georgetown County before returning to Horry County, was “terminated for safety reasons.”

About a half dozen police vehicles followed the van at about 11:15 a.m. on McDonald Court before the vehicle turned onto the Highway 17 Bypass south at Palmetto Point Boulevard as other officers joined the chase.

