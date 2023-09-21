HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A now-former school bus driver in Horry County School is facing charges after allegedly closing the door of the bus while a child’s arm was in the door and continuing to drive the bus in reverse to a previous stop, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13.

Thomas Michael Interlandi, 68, of Conway, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after his arrest on Sept. 13, online jail records showed. He was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

The alleged incident happened on Aug. 25 in the area of March Road, according to the warrant, which states that Interlandi closed the door and “clearly observed” the child’s arm in the door before he drove in reverse to a previous stop.

The girl’s mother told News13 that her daughter was standing on the stairs with her arm stuck outside, crying and asking Interlandi to open the door.

She said her daughter did not want to get off the bus because there were dogs outside and she was scared. The mother alleges that Interlandi drove for about a half-mile while her arm was hanging out.

The mother said her daughter is OK, but that she struggles with anxiety and is now “traumatized” from the experience.

The warrant said the incident was captured on video by a camera on the school bus. The mother said they were able to watch the video, but she said Horry County Schools refused to give it to her, even when her lawyer reached out.

News13 has asked for a copy of the video but the request was denied.

Interlandi’s employment with Horry County Schools ended on Aug. 29, the district said. However, the district did not say whether he quit or was fired.