Horry County Schools transportation director charged with driving under the influence

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – James “Jim” Floyd Wright, the longtime transportation director for Horry County Schools, was arrested Thursday night, according to Lisa Bourcier, with Horry County Schools.
Booking records at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center say the 57-year-old was arrested by South Carolina Highway Patrol at around 7:20 p.m. His charges are driving under the influence and a seat belt law violation.
The school system told News13 it is working to gather additional information at this time.
We have reached out to SCHP for more details.
According to Wright’s LinkedIn page, he has worked for Horry County Schools since April 1985.
This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Georgetown County Detention Center inmate found unresponsive in his cell
- Charleston County Public Library to boycott publisher over audiobook/eBook rules
- USDA Under Secretary of National Resources and Environment to bring high speed internet to rural South Carolina
- Ravens top Big Game Bound Top 5 list
- Tree lightings, parades and Holiday fun happening this weekend in the Lowcountry