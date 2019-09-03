Horry County shelters now open ahead of possible impacts from Dorian

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Shelters in Horry County are now open ahead of possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

Shelters open Monday after in conjunction with evacuation orders issued by SC Governor Henry McMaster over the weekend.

According to SC Emergency Management Division’s website, the shelters open in Horry County include:

Aynor Middle School

Conway High School

Loris High School

North Myrtle Beach High School

Ocean Bay Middle School

None of the shelters in Horry County accept pets, SCEMD’s website says. Across the state, two shelters are open that accept pets. Those include: Dubose Middle School in Summerville and the Charleston County Coastal Pre-Release Center in North Charleston.

For a full list of shelters open across SC and what to bring with you to shelters, visit SCEMD’s website here.

Horry County is now operating at OPCON level 1 as of noon Monday and the county’s Emergency Operations Center has been open since 10 a.m. Monday.

The county’s phone bank is also now open and can be reached by calling 843-915-5150.