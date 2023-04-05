CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry-Georgetown Technical College will no longer allow students and staff members to use TikTok on the school’s Wi-Fi.

The decision was made because of “known security concerns” and “in the best interest of our college community following Governor Henry McMaster’s request for all state agencies to block TikTok,” school officials said in an email to students and staff members.

“Effective immediately, TikTok will be banned from the Horry-Georgetown Technical College (HGTC) network due to known security concerns,” the email said. “After a thorough review of the platform’s policies and potential risks, it has been determined that the continued use of TikTok on our network could compromise the safety and privacy of our students, faculty, and staff.

“This decision has been made in the best interest of our College community following Governor Henry McMaster’s request for all state agencies to block TikTok, with the aim of maintaining a secure and productive digital environment. You can read more about Governor McMaster’s request on the Governor’s website. The ban on TikTok will help ensure that our network remains reliable and free from potential security threats.

“Please note that this ban applies to all devices connected to all HGTC networks, physical or wireless, including personal and work smartphones, tablets, and laptops.”

Stanton Greenawalt, a professor of cybersecurity at HGTC, said it all comes down to ownership. While products like Apple’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa are American-owned, TikTok is owned by a foreign country, allowing another government to have access to data belonging to the school.

“Every time you log into TikTok, they’re doing data mining, so they know your location, they know the type of phone you’re using, they know the type of operating system that you’re using and so they know what you’re researching,” Greenawalt said.

He said the school hopes the decision helps students feel safer about their data.

“All we’re trying to do is put in a security umbrella,” Greenawalt said. “When you come in here, you should feel safe and feel free to get the education you want without providing other people information on what you’re doing.”

He is pleased with the school’s decision. He said not only is it protecting the hard work and research of students and staff members, but it is getting the campus community talking about an important subject.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that we just stopped,” Greenawalt said. “Plus, it generated a tremendous discussion about network security and what we’re doing and why we’re doing it, and are you aware how this data is being utilized?”