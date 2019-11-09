Reports of horses being stabbed in two South Carolina counties raises questions

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating reports in two counties of horses being stabbed and cut.

One of the incidents was fatal and horse owners in Spartanburg and Greenville Counties are on high alert.

Sara, a 29-year-old mare, was found on the morning of Monday, November 4 with four deep and long stab wounds, one punctured her lung and broke her rib.

“The cuts were clean, they were not jagged – the one I can’t explain was the puncture wound to her chest – it wasn’t a slicing wound it was a stabbing type wound and it was the fatal wound.” Craig Howell, Horse Owner

In Greenvile County, two horses were badly cut on their legs while out in their pasture.

The veterinarian who treated those horses says she has no doubt that they were intentionally attacked with a heavy, sharp object.