House committee meets on congressional redistricting maps

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — New maps for U.S. House seats released this week by a South Carolina House committee differ significantly from boundaries drawn up by the Senate.

The two chambers are trying to carve out seven congressional districts that reflect the state’s rapid growth in the past decade.

Some critics of a draft plan by the Senate to add more white and likely Republican voters to the coastal 1st District testified Thursday that the House’s plan does a better job of keeping the district competitive.

The House maps would also move some parts of Richland County out of Republican Joe Wilson’s 2nd District and shift part of the county into Rep. Ralph Norman’s 5th District.