House of Representatives pass bill to bring internet to rural areas in South Carolina

It may seem as if the internet can be found anywhere at anytime.

However, there are many communities in South Carolina where internet is very difficult to find.

The South Carolina House of Representatives passed a bill during the 2019 session to create funding for projects and infrastructure needed to support broadband internet access in the state’s rural communities.

The bill will be picked up by a Senate committee when lawmakers return to the state house in January.

Those counties that would be eligible for these grants would have to have the lowest price per capita income and highest unemployment rates.