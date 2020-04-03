How a Myrtle Beach kindergartener is helping his neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/NBC News) – A kindergartener’s new home-schooling routine is finding ways to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ellis Karridge started last week taking lunch to nurses and doctors at Conway Medical Center as part of his ‘social studies outing.’

Now, he’s channeling his creative side, making creative notes to stick in neighbor’s mailboxes.

He’s says it makes him happy and we’re pretty sure it’ll make you happy, too.

“Dear friends and neighbors at Cypress Creek, we know this is not an easy time, but we wanted to send some hearts and sunshine from our family to yours,” his letter said. “If you need help with your groceries, or running any errands, please call us. Together, we will get through this.”

Karridge is using his favorite colors and talents he learned to make the most of his days with his mom.

After he lets his neighbors know he’s there for them, too, because he’s a helper.

“A helper is somebody that helps people whenever they need anything like a fireman or a police officer,” he said.

And helpers help in good times and bad.

So, if you see these brown curls opening your mailbox… Make sure you give it a check.