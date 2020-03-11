How colleges in South Carolina are preparing for the coronavirus outbreak

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials say they do not recommend closing schools due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but some colleges and universities are taking precautions.

The University of South Carolina is extending its spring break by a week due to the coronavirus. The extended spring break would end on March 20 instead of March 13.

All campus events next week will be canceled.

USC will then move to virtual classes from March 23 until April 3. The university will remain open, including residence halls, food services and limited transit.

Clemson University is warning students that all courses may be held online at some point in the semester.

Students received a message on Tuesday that encouraged them to take all textbooks and laptops with them when leaving for spring break.

As of Wednesday morning, no changes have been made to campus operations. Clemson says one individual who was being monitored for COVID-19 is negative.

At the College of Charleston, officials say all in-person classes will be held online Thursday so the school can test the option for online classes.

College of Charleston President Andrew Hsu hopes the switch to online classes is not necessary and says the response to the plan has been positive.

“Students are happy that we are taking this precaution and getting ready in case we have to put every course online,” he told News 2 on Tuesday. “Try to be ready, but I’m not sure if anyone in the U.S. is really ready, so we will do the best we can.”

President Hsu says as far as the e-learning classes, it is up to professors to decide a format that works best for them and their students.