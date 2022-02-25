GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The conflict between Russia and Ukraine will likely pose an economic impact on the United States.

President Joe Biden said this week we can expect gas prices to continue rising amid conflict. Gas already increased by ten cents at Big T’s in just a few days.

“This is where we usually go because it’s cheaper at Big Ts, so I came, drove here thinking it might be less. But I worry about the people that are going to struggle to pay for the gas,” said Mary Jenkins.

Ronnie Rivera said paying more is worth it, especially if there is even a chance Putin ends up no longer in power.

“I think it’s worth it if we can get rid of Putin because it’s a democracy in Ukraine and if we don’t take him out now, he’s going to go to Poland, he’s going to go to Germany. So, if it’s worth the price of freedom I’m willing to pay that,” he said.

And while 25% of the world’s wheat supply comes from Russia and Ukraine, local breweries say they are not concerned.

At Frothy Beard Brewery in West Ashley, co-owner Joseph Siconolfi said they make a lot of fun and inventive beers.

“The majority of our beer is barley- it’s grown in North America or Canada although we do get some wheat also from North America, Canada area. We can get some ingredients from Europe like England and Germany,” he explained.

Ukraine and Russia are some of the biggest wheat and barley producers in the world. Prices are rising on these commodities across the board.

Siconolfi said right now, price increases are not his biggest concern.

“I think initially more concerned for people that are fleeing their homes. Thousands of people are having to go find a place to live. But we’ve been weathering the pandemic for two years and prices have gone up on our package supplies so breweries in South Carolina are pretty hearty.”