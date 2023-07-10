COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State leaders continue their work to expand access to school based mental health counselors.

Last year, school districts were given more flexibility on how to provide these services to students. The state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said South Carolina has gone from half of the state’s schools having these services to now about 80%.

Officials gave school districts the option to continue using counselors form the state Department of Mental Health, hire their own staff, or work with a third party to provide these services. DHHS also increased their reimbursement rates for these services.

“Over the course of that time, by increasing that flexibility, we’ve seen the numbers grow from about 600 mental health counselors in South Carolina schools to almost 1000 in over a year,” said DHHS Director of Strategic Communications Jeff Leieritz.

Before these changes were implemented there was one mental health counselor for every 1,300 students in South Carolina. Currently, that ratio has been cut down to one counselor for every 829 students. DHHS’ goal is to have the ratio at 1:650 after a year and cut that down even lower long term.

DHHS said a January 2023 survey of school districts showed students at 118 more schools had access to mental health counseling than they did in the 2021-22 school year.

Leieritz said students are 21 times more likely to access mental health services at schools than other settings. He said expanding access helps families overcome transportation barriers.

“There is still parental involvement and consent that is required but it removes that barrier to accessing care from a parent needing to pick a child up, taking time off work, and taking to recurring appointments. They’re able to do without the barrier of transportation,” Leieritz said.

DHHS plans to survey school districts this summer to get more up to date information.