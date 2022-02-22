CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is working to make sure customers know that financial assistance is available for those who need it.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a federal program that supplements payments of low-income customers.

According to Dominion Energy, over 8,700 South Carolinians received LIHEAP assistance last year. Dominion is encouraging other customers in need to reach out and see what kind of assistance is available.

In addition to the LIHEAP program, Dominion utilizes EnergyShare and payment plans to keep customers on track.

EnergyShare is a program funded through company contributions and donations from customers, employees, and retirees. Payment plans allow customers to tweak payment schedules to accommodate financial needs.

To learn more about what options are available, click here.