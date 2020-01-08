How to access traffic fatality and collision information online from SCDPS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has rolled out new software that allows you to access detailed traffic fatality and collision information through the SCDPS website.

SCDPS

The SCDPS Office Highway Safety and Justice Programs collects and analyzes traffic data and collisions numbers at the statewide level, and those numbers are now available to the public through a new online dashboard.

The feature, which launched this week, can be accessed through the “Services” menu on the SCDPS home page