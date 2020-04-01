How to apply for SNAP, Medicaid, and TANF over the phone

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Thrive is encouraging people to utilize their over the phone Contact Center to apply for government benefits such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program (TANF).

As part of their efforts to help residents “access resources in innovative ways,” the Contact Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Residents can apply for benefits and/or complete benefits screenings. To reach the Contact Center, call (800) 726-8774.

SC Thrive also offers online resources such as free online tax filing and a coronavirus resource center. Click here for more information.