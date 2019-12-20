How to claim a gas tax credit in 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – South Carolina drivers can claim a credit when filing their 2019 taxes if they save their gas and preventative car maintenance receipts.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) said 2020 will be the second year residents can claim the motor fuel income tax credit.

The purpose of the tax credit is to offset the motor fuel user fee (aka the gas tax), which consumers pay when they buy gas or get preventative maintenance on their cars.

Tax payers can use their receipts to calculate their tax credit.

To qualify, one must be a resident of S.C. with a car registered in the state and must have bought gas or other services in the state, as well.

SCDOR issued the following guidelines for tax payers:

Since gas pump receipts can become illegible over time, taxpayers may want to photocopy their receipts. The receipts should not be sent to the SCDOR, but taxpayers should save them for their records.

The gas receipts should show the number of gallons purchased in South Carolina. The maintenance receipts should show the car model, amount, and type of work performed in South Carolina.

The credit is claimed on the I-385, available at dor.sc.gov/forms and included in many online filing products.

During last tax season, the average resident got a credit of $24.37 per return, SCDOR officials said.

Currently, drivers pay $0.22 per gallon for the gas tax. That will go up in July 2020.

The money from the tax goes toward improving infrastructure in the state. More than $275 million has been collected as of October 2019, officials said.

South Carolinians should continue to save their receipts to claim the tax credit in 2021, as well. For more information about the tax and tax credit, click or tap here.