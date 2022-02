CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A company that provides internet and phone services is offering one lucky South Carolina resident the opportunity to get paid to play video games.

Ziply Fiber Services needs someone to play 20 hours worth of video games in a 48 hour period.

The player will document the game-a-thon through 12 social media check-ins.

Interested parties can apply through February 28 at this link.

The winner will get $1,000, a free PS5 gaming console and a PS5 game of their choice.