How to qualify for $50 SC tax rebate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – If you are a SC taxpayer, a $50 check may be on its way to your mailbox.

In order to qualify, you must have filed your 2018 SC tax return by Oct. 15, 2019.

The tax rebate comes from $61 million generated by last year’s Mega Millions lottery winner.

The winning lottery ticket was purchased at KC Mart convenience store in Simpsonville.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers determined that tax money from the lottery would go back to qualifying S.C. tax payers as a $50 rebate.

To qualify, you must have filed your 2018 income taxes by October 15th and must have at least a $50 tax liability after credit.

You can verify this by looking at your 2018 tax return and making sure that line 15 is $50 or more.

The S.C. Department of Revenue (SCDOR) will mail out those checks by December 2 of this year, but thoughts on the rebate are mixed.

“I think it’s pretty nice,” Nick Culbertson said. “It’s a good surprise, especially if you’re not expecting it or something like that”

However, some taxpayers disagree with lawmakers’ decision. “I think we all would have been better off if the funds had been directed toward education or infrastructure,” Bill Chidester said.

“I wish they’d keep it and use all of our money to fix the roads or improve schools or something,” Kathleen Brady said.

The rebate check will be mailed to the address that’s on your 2018 SC tax return.

If you’ve moved since then, you need to update your address, preferably by October 15th, according to the SCDOR.

The quickest and easiest way is to create an account and update the information on this secure website, SCDOR said.

You need your tax return on hand to create an account and update your information. However, you can also update your address by emailing SCDOR or by mail.

The SCDOR estimates that it will mail out 1.2 million in checks by Dec. 2.

Click here for more information on how to qualify.

According to the SCDOR, state income tax refunds are not subject to S.C. income tax, and that includes rebates, so you do not need to report the $50 rebate when you file your 2019 state income taxes.