COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The ability to stay connected has never been more important, but access to internet and phone service still remains out of reach for thousands of South Carolinians.

According to the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff, more than 180,000 households in South Carolina did not have access to reliable high-speed broadband internet access.

That is why state officials are encouraging residents that are struggling to afford phone service to take advantage of the Lifeline Program.

The Lifeline Program is a federal program started in 1985 that provides a discount on landline and cellphone services for qualifying low-income residents to ensure “all Americans have the opportunities and security that a phone service brings, including being able to connect with jobs, family and emergency services.”

The program offers up to $9.25 off the monthly bill for a landline phone and provides a minimum of 500 minutes of use per month for wireless cell phones. Customers can also choose between mobile broadband or broadband in their homes.

These offers, however, cannot be combined and only one Life-line supported service–landline, wireless, or broadband– is allowed per household.

Individuals that participate in any of the following government programs are eligible:

Medicaid

SNAP (food stamps)

SSI

Federal Public Housing Assistance/Section 8

Veterans Pension & Survivor’s Benefit

Tribal-Specific Programs

In addition, low-income individuals are eligible if they meet these criteria:

To sign up, customers can call their current phone company and request an application or contact one of these participating companies.