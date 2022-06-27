CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is offering customers tips on keeping energy use — and temperatures — down as the weather heats up.

According to Dominion, “as much as 50% of a customer’s annual energy costs come from heating and cooling.”

To avoid spikes in energy bills, Dominion recommends doing the following five things:

Set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher Setting the thermostat even higher when away from home can maximize savings even further. Smart thermostats can help do so automatically.

Use fans to help cool certain areas Cooling part or all of a home with ceiling fans, box fans, or oscillating fans can provide relief from the heat without such high energy costs.

Adjust drapes and blinds throughout the day Less sunlight = cooler temperatures

Keep hot air out Weather-strip doors, caulk around seams/cracks/openings, and check ductwork for leaks or tears.

Check filters regularly Dirty filters increase energy usage and can cause damage to HVAC systems.



Click here to learn about more ways to save.