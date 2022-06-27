CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is offering customers tips on keeping energy use — and temperatures — down as the weather heats up.

According to Dominion, “as much as 50% of a customer’s annual energy costs come from heating and cooling.”

To avoid spikes in energy bills, Dominion recommends doing the following five things:

  • Set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher
    • Setting the thermostat even higher when away from home can maximize savings even further. Smart thermostats can help do so automatically.
  • Use fans to help cool certain areas
    • Cooling part or all of a home with ceiling fans, box fans, or oscillating fans can provide relief from the heat without such high energy costs.
  • Adjust drapes and blinds throughout the day
    • Less sunlight = cooler temperatures
  • Keep hot air out
    • Weather-strip doors, caulk around seams/cracks/openings, and check ductwork for leaks or tears.
  • Check filters regularly
    • Dirty filters increase energy usage and can cause damage to HVAC systems.

