HOPKINS, S.C. (WCBD)- Congaree National Park has announced an opportunity for the public to see the park’s synchronous fireflies light up the night sky in May.

According to the National Park Service, there are over 2,000 species of fireflies found worldwide, but only three species of synchronous fireflies can be found in North America. Each year, Congaree National Park hosts these fireflies for approximately two weeks between mid-May and mid-June.

“During this time visitors can experience an awe-inspiring display of synchronous flashing while the fireflies search for a mate,” the park’s website said.

The best time to view the fireflies is just after dark, usually between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

This year’s events are May 20-22 and May 27-29 and will operate on a lottery system in order to protect critical firefly habitat and create the optimal experience for visitors.

The lottery will open at 10:00 a.m. on March 1 and remain open until 10:00 a.m. on April 6, with results announced on April 14. A $1 service fee will be applied and participants selected through the lottery will be required to pay a $19 non-refundable event fee to secure tickets.

The event will be limited to 120 vehicles each night.

More information on the lottery, including how to enter can be found here.