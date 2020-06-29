How to ‘set the tone’ with children when school plans are announced

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A child therapist in South Carolina says parents can set up children for success this fall with many changes in the works due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Margaret Koon, who is a family therapist and clinical social worker in Greenville, said no parent is an expert at knowing hot to handle changes due to the pandemic.

She recommends sitting your children down and reassuring that this is only temporary.

“Instead of focusing on how this affects us and how negative we’re feeling about this, what can we do to make the best of it,” said Koon.

She also stresses the importance of keeping an eye on your child’s mental health.

Koon said if they are isolating more and not engaging with friends as much to call your pediatrician.